Shocking video: Man catches fire during birthday celebrations

A shocking video is going viral that sees a candle getting blown upon a man’s face during his birthday celebrations.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

A report by an India-based news agency stated a man named Rahul Maurya’s birthday party was taking place. A candle on the cake was lit while he was holding the other burning one in his hands.

They started pelting eggs on him and one came up with the idea of through flour at him. It made contact with the flame and ignites the fire. He was rushed to a hospital. He reportedly did not suffer major injuries.

Police, who took notice of the incident, stated that the situation would have gotten much worse if he was not helped.

Earlier, television celebrity Nicole Richie’s hair caught fire during her 40th birthday party as the entire incident was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

In the clip, we see the 40-year-old blowing the candles on her birthday cake. She got too close to the fire, that caught her hair.

The clip ends with her shrieking while others try to douse the flames.

