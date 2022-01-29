Shocking video shows cat inspecting python as it climbs a high wall

A video has gone viral showing a large python scaling a high wall as a fearless cat inches closer to the reptile.

The video reportedly shot in Thailand is getting thousands of views.

In the clip posted by YouTube channel ViralHog, the cat can be seen inspecting the Reptile at 26 seconds into the 58-second video.

“I couldn’t believe that the snake would climb so high,” the video caption reads.

The video that has been viewed more than 100,000 times on YouTube alone was soon picked up by various social media accounts, surprising netizens all over the world.

