Shocking video: Woman casually talks on phone after train passes over her

A video that sees a woman casually talking on the phone after a speeding train travelled over her on a railway track in India is going viral.

In the viral video, the train travelled at full speed as the woman lay underneath it. After it passed, she got up, talked on the phone and left as if nothing had happened.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The video was made public by the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. His post was viewed by millions of users.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Even though she escaped from the railway accident,she is not aware of the same,she was talking on her mobile! What happened to her?she is ignoring the incident!And she took it easy! Ignores the same! It’s is worst! — Narayan Pandit Surse (@PanditSurse) April 14, 2022

When your boss asks you to attend a meeting even if a train has run over you🤧 — Priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) April 13, 2022

What to say for this kind of people.. Fearless. Always time and fate will not like this to escape.. Don’t give pain for family and others. — RAJSHEKAR HM (@RAJSHEKARA) April 14, 2022

Isko koi medal do.. maalgaadi upar se gujar gayi par reaction aisa jaise roz ka kaam ho — Nishant Upadhyay (@DeshbhktNishant) April 12, 2022

But there were users who believed the video was doctored.

There is no time lapse. You can see her beneath the train even before the train left the scene. — Kunaal Rao (@KunaalRaoo) April 15, 2022

Saaf najar aa rhai…..train 1st track pe hai n ye ladki dusre pe…..camera angle ka kamaal hai — rajesh mishra (@rajeshvashistaa) April 14, 2022

WATCH: Man nearly gets hit by train after bike falls on track

In 2018, a similar incident took place in the Mathura railway station in the Uttar Pradesh state.

A baby girl fell on a railway track as a train passes over her. Fortunately, the train never came in contact with her at any point as she lay prone next to the tracks.

People on the platform jumped into action soon after the train passed and took the child from the tracks.

Comments