Shocking video: Woman casually talks on phone after train passes over her

A video that sees a woman casually talking on the phone after a speeding train travelled over her on a railway track in India is going viral.

In the viral video, the train travelled at full speed as the woman lay underneath it. After it passed, she got up, talked on the phone and left as if nothing had happened.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The video was made public by the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. His post was viewed by millions of users.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

But there were users who believed the video was doctored.

WATCH: Man nearly gets hit by train after bike falls on track

In 2018, a similar incident took place in the Mathura railway station in the Uttar Pradesh state.

A baby girl fell on a railway track as a train passes over her. Fortunately, the train never came in contact with her at any point as she lay prone next to the tracks.

People on the platform jumped into action soon after the train passed and took the child from the tracks.

