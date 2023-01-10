Shoe thrown at Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Unidentified person threw a shoe at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle in the vicinity of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A show was hurled at Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle inside the Punjab Assembly which hit the front screen. The incident took place after the PA session was concluded amid the opposition’s protest.

Sanaullah was also sitting in the gallery of the Punjab Assembly’s hall during the session, however, the minister did not give any reaction to the condemnable act.

The interior minister was going outside the PA premises when the shoe landed on his vehicle’s screen.

The shoe was allegedly thrown by the driver of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rashid Hafeez.

Sanaullah told the media that he did not notice the incident. He added that he was informed by people that the driver of a PTI MPA threw a shoe at the vehicle.

He announced that he will not take any action against the man who hurled the shoe at him.

Giving reason for his presence in the PA, he said, “I am PML-N Punjab’s president and the interior minister. I am also responsible for looking after the parliamentary party affairs.”

Sanaullah claimed that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi is not having the required number of lawmakers in the provincial assembly for the vote of confidence. He added that an election will be held in the PA if Pervaiz Elahi fails to take the trust vote.

Regarding the political development in Karachi, the interior minister said that they are trying to resolve issues between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

He further claimed that there is no need to arrest Imran Khan as he is going to be disqualified by the court in the coming days.

The act of throwing shoes and ink is usually carried out to insult and vent anger at political rivals and opponents which is widely condemned.

In 2018, shoes were thrown on top politicians including Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal by rival political activists when they were addressing events, whereas, in 2021, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ahsan Iqbal had faced the same acts.

