WATCH: Viral hack shows how shoelaces are tied in a split second

Tying a shoelace is an art and various hacks have been previously shared online, however, this one claims to perform the act in literally one split second.

The hack was brought to the internet’s attention by Steve Mould, who shared a video to demonstrate how exactly you can tie your laces in literally one split second.

The clip titled ‘The Fastest Way To Tie Your Shoelaces #shorts’ was uploaded on July 2 by Steve Mould. It currently has over 3.45 lakh views with more than 800 comments.

First, you do the preliminary tie that you’re used to — the one that just crosses the laces over each other.

“That first knot is usually already there. And it causes one end of the lace to fall downwards and one bit to fall upwards. The end that’s falling downwards, loop it up and hold it. The end which is falling upwards, loop it down and hold it,” Steve says in the video.

Next…this is when things get wild. “Now we’re going to grab this bit with this hand (right), and this bit with this hand (left). I use the middle finger and thumb for this hand (left), and then index finger and thumb for this hand (right),” he says.

Finally, you pull the loops through each other, and there it is. Your laces are tied in a perfect knot, in under one second.

The knot is identical to the traditional one but done in just a second. People were left stunned with the hack but said it will require practice to master.