Shoes stolen from Parliament House mosque

By Azhar Farooq
ISLAMABAD: At least a dozen people including journalists’ shoes were stolen from the Parliament House mosque on Friday, ARY News reported.

The worshippers at the mosque could not find their shoes after offering Jumma prayers at the mosque.

Sources said that the security officials responsible for duty of the mosque were absent at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities were taking the help of CCTV footage to find the culprit who stole the shoes of a dozen people including journalists.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation into the failure of the security officials to ensure the security of the worshippers at the Parliament House mosque.

Joint Secretary for Admin and Sergeant at Arms will conduct the investigation.

