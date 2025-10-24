Shopkeeper arrested for playing Noor Jehan’s song at high volume

Police arrested a shopkeeper for playing legendary singer Noor Jehan’s song at high volume in Phool Nagar, Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, police from Sadar Pattoki Station received information that a shopkeeper in a Phool Nagar market was playing Madam Noor Jahan’s song “Weikh We Din Charrheya Ke Nahin” at a loud volume, causing inconvenience to nearby residents and pedestrians.

Upon reaching the spot, police took immediate action, arrested the shopkeeper, and registered a case against him under the Punjab Sound Act.

Earlier this month, police registered a case against a rickshaw driver for playing a song by Pakistan’s renowned singer Naseebo Lal.

According to police, the case was filed under the Punjab Sound System Act.

Okara police spokesperson stated that no one will be allowed to violate the law, asserting that strict action will be taken against all offenders.

Punjab Sound System Act

The “Punjab Sound System Act” refers to the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, which was enacted to regulate and control the use of sound systems in Punjab, Pakistan, to prevent public nuisance and disorder.

The Act aims to protect public order, decency, and the environment by controlling the use of sound systems and penalizing misuse, which can include imprisonment and fines.