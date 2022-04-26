Shopkeeper kills man for eating Samosa without permission

An Indian man died after a shopkeeper hit him with a stick on his head for eating a samosa from his shop without permission.

The 40-year-old was reportedly drunk when he entered the shop.

According to NDTV, the man named Vinod Ahirwar entered the shop and ate a samosa without permission from the owner, after which the shop owner scolded him. Things escalated quickly and the shop owner hit him on his head with a stick.

The incident took place somewhere in the Chhola Mandir area of the Indian capital Delhi. The local police station in charge Anil Singh Maurya identified the man as Vinod Ahirwar.

The police station in-charge said, “After Ahirwar entered a shop, picked up a samosa and started eating it, the owner scolded him and then hit him on the head with a stick. Ahirwar died and shopkeeper Hari Singh Ahirwar and his 20-year-old son have been arrested for murder,” he said.

In another case in March 2021, two brothers, running a confectionery in India were shot dead after a dispute over the price of a samosa.

The incident took place in Karakat in Bihar’s Rohtang, where two were shot by two men following a disagreement over the price of a samosa.

