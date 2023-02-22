Shopkeeper open fire at assistant commissioner in Karachi

KARACHI: A shopkeeper opened fire at an assistant commissioner (AC) in Karachi when he was visiting his shop to check the milk prices as an ordinary citizen, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Sikandar Goth area. The AC received several complaints against the milk shop owner for profiteering. The AC visited the milk shop alone as an ordinary citizen.

After finding the sale of milk at inflated rates, the AC asked the shopkeeper to provide the government price list but his move made the shopkeeper furious.

Later, the AC summoned the police to arrest the shopkeeper for profiteering. The shopkeeper immediately closed the shop to avoid the arrest.

Police asked the shopkeeper to surrender but he opened fire at the AC. The assistant commissioner narrowly escaped the gunfire unhurt after lying on the floor. Fortunately, no one was hurt by the gunfire.

Police tried to arrest the shopkeeper but the residents of the area scuffled with the officials and freed the accused.

