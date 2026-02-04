Shopkeepers directed to shut markets by 4pm

MASTUNG: Amid security concerns after recent attacks in Balochistan, shopkeepers have been asked to close markets by 4pm daily in Mastung, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

District police in Mastung have issued the directive in view of a potential security threat, advising that markets must shut early until further notice.

Police officials said that, because of the threat assessment, commercial centres will be allowed to operate only for limited hours. Market unions and trader representatives have been formally briefed about the instructions.

The trader community has expressed concern over the situation and demanded foolproof security arrangements so that business activities can continue safely.

Early closures have already affected commercial activity, causing difficulties for both traders and residents.

A major wave of coordinated terrorist attacks struck multiple districts of Balochistan — including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Pasni — involving gunmen and suicide bombers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said Pakistan security forces eliminated 145 terrorists following attacks in the province on Saturday.

Addressing a press in Quetta, Bugti said intelligence reports had indicated preparations for such attacks. He stated that security forces responded with bravery and killed 145 terrorists during the operations.

Bugti said the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those who were martyred and shares their grief equally. He said the welfare and upbringing of the martyrs’ children is the responsibility of the government.