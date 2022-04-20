Runaway shopping trolley hits two customers; video goes viral

A video has gone viral which sees two people being hit by a runaway shopping trolley in a supermarket in Singapore.

The viral video, taken from a surveillance video and shared on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter, shows employees unloading boxes in Sheng Siong supermarket.

A woman then climbs on the travelator. The trolley made its way down right after she stepped on it. It hits the lady on the right side of her body, causing her to fall down.

An employee ran after the trolley to stop it. The speeding trolley continued its way down before hitting another person. The well-being of the two customers were not disclosed in the report

Trolley rolls down Sheng Siong supermarket travelator hitting at least 2 people from behind https://t.co/i5IDd9JnHf pic.twitter.com/tDQjL87xXv — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) April 20, 2022

The users of the social media platforms came with all sorts of replies and comments. There were some who found humour while others lambasted the employees for not considering the well being of the two customers.

From the video, looks like the staff was running towards the one at the far end, I guess at least shout at the person if possible to avoid the trolley, if that person got hit, impact was much greater then the one who was knocked down. — Leo (@LeoC75987899) April 20, 2022

Item in trolley more expensive than human life ? — Garytstan (@Garytstan1) April 20, 2022

If this was bowling, she’s got a perfect hit on splits. — Cayman McCay (@CaymanMcay) April 20, 2022

There are have been bizarre incidents involving shopping trolleys in supermarkets across the world.

Earlier, a drug dealer – with £4,000-worth of heroin and crack cocaine in his possession – smashed into the supermarket trolley bay in UK’s Banbury, Oxford while trying to flee a police chase in his car to avoid being caught.

Akram and a passenger had been tailed by officers in unmarked police cars following reports they were involved in supplying drugs. He tried to get away by smashing into the wing mirror on one of the cars – before crashing into a shopping trolley parking bay.

Officers boxed Asim Akram’s Honda, giving the driver no means of escape.

