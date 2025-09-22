Short Term Savings Certificates rates for Septmeber 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised the Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC) rates for September 2025, announcing a downward adjustment across all categories of the scheme.

According to the notification, the Short Term Savings Certificates rates for September 2025 have been fixed at 10.28 percent for three-month maturity, 10.30 percent for six-month maturity, and 10.42 percent for the one-year maturity option.

This means an investor depositing Rs100,000 will receive Rs2,570 for three months, Rs5,150 for six months, and Rs10,420 for twelve months.

The Short Term Savings Certificates rates for September 2025 apply to investments made by both Pakistani nationals and overseas citizens. Investors can begin with a minimum deposit of Rs10,000, with no upper limit on the investment amount.

The scheme, first introduced in 2012, continues to cater to short-term financing needs with flexible tenures of 3, 6, and 12 months.

Officials confirmed that the Short Term Savings Certificates rates for September 2025 had already been revised once earlier in the month, reflecting adjustments to align with broader economic trends.

Meanwhile, tax policies remain unchanged. Investors listed on the Active Taxpayer List will pay 15 percent withholding tax on their profit, while non-filers will face a 30 percent deduction, irrespective of investment date or profit amount.

The latest adjustment in Short Term Savings Certificates rates for September 2025 highlights the government’s ongoing effort to balance investor returns with fiscal pressures, keeping the scheme attractive while aligning it with prevailing market conditions.

Earlier, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), also known as Markaz-e-Qaumi Bachat, offered a range of savings certificates for the public, allowing them to earn a reasonable profit on their investments.

The five main products offered by National Savings include Bahbood Savings Certificates, Defense Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates, and Short Term Savings Certificates.