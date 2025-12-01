Short Term Savings Certificates: profit rate update Nov. 2025

The National Savings Centre (Qaumi Bachat Bank) has updated the profit rates on its Short-Term Savings Certificates (STSCs).

The certificates, available to both Pakistani residents and overseas nationals, offer maturity options of three months, six months and one year. A minimum investment of Rs.10,000 is required, with no upper limit.

The Qaumi Bachat recently revise the profit rates on Short Term Savings Certificates whenever needed, depending on the economic condition in the country, inflation and other factors.

STSC Profit Rate December 2025

For December 2025, the rate for the three-month certificate on maturity has been set at 10.28 percent or Rs2,570 on every Rs 0.1 million investment.

The six-month option will yield 10.30 percent, or Rs5,150, while the one-year certificate now offers the return at 10.42 percent or Rs10,420.

Profit on STSCs on Rs 0.1 Million Investment

If anyone invests Rs 1 million could earn Rs 25,700 on maturity in three months. If the investment is for the period of six months, the profit would be Rs51,500, as of December 2025.

Similarly, the profit on Rs1 million investment for the period of one year will be Rs104,200.

Tax Deduction

Investors listed on the Active Taxpayer List will be charged 15 percent on the profit earned. Those not on the list will face a significantly higher deduction of 30 percent, applied uniformly regardless of investment size or purchase date.