Shortlisted venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 revealed

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and Eden Gardens in Kolkata are among the top venues considered for hosting the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, according to reports from Indian media.

According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalized a list of eight venues across India and Sri Lanka for the month-long global tournament, set to be co-hosted by the two neighbouring nations.

In India, matches are expected to be held across five major cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, while Sri Lanka will stage games in three venues, including two stadiums in Colombo and one in Kandy.

However, the host venue for the final remains undecided.

The ICC and its partners are said to be keeping that decision flexible, particularly in light of potential political sensitivities surrounding Pakistan’s participation.

If Pakistan qualifies for the final, the title clash is likely to be held in Colombo. On the other hand, if Pakistan fails to reach the final, Ahmedabad could be chosen to host the marquee encounter.

A similar contingency plan applies to the semifinals. Should Pakistan or Sri Lanka make it to the final four, their match will be played in Colombo.

If neither side qualifies, both semifinals are expected to be staged in India, at Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

The 2026 edition will feature 20 teams, following the same structure as the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the USA and the West Indies.

The teams will be split into four groups of five, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eight stage.

The next round will see two groups of four, with the top two sides from each advancing to the knockout semifinals.

Apart from the 13 Test-playing nations, Canada, the Netherlands, UAE, Nepal, Oman, and Namibia have already booked their places, while Italy is set to make its maiden appearance at a senior ICC event.

India will enter the competition as the defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the June 2024 final.

The ICC is expected to unveil the official schedule and group details in the coming days.