‘Show a little more gratitude’, Biden shouts at Ukrainian president

United States President Joe Biden Shouted at his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call in June, an international media outlet reported.

According to the report, Biden called the Ukrainian president to inform him about USD 1 billion in military assistance but right after that, Zelemskyy asked his counterpart for more help that the country need.

This made Biden lose his temper and he shouted at Zelenskyy on the phone call to “show a little more gratitude”

The report said that the US president calls Zelenskyy whenever the US announces a new aid package for the war-torn country but this call turned out to be different than other routine calls.

The Ukrainian President released a video right after this incident and thanked the US for the ‘unconditional support.

However, the Biden administration denied any such incident and said that both countries have secured billions of aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as “purely outrageous” and said it would increase starvation.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy “specialists” had helped coordinate the “terrorist” attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

“There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it,” Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware.

The deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had halted.

