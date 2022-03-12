Showbiz celebrities extend support to Sana Javed

A umber of Pakistan showbiz celebrities have come out in support of actor Sana Javed after the recent ‘rude behavior’ and ‘bullying’ scandal surfaced against her.

For those unversed, in the past couple of days, several models, makeup artists, etc. have shared their adverse experiences with the ‘Ruswai’ actor, calling out her demeaning behavior and attitude during various events, which was denied by the actor herself.

On Thursday night, Pakistan’s A-lister took to her official Instagram handle, to announce her legal action against Manal Saleem, who was the first one to share the Instagram story, without naming the actor though, as well as makeup artist Omair Waqar, and celebrity stylist Aneela Murtuza – first ones to name the lady in the controversy.

The ‘Dunk’ actor served the said celebs with a legal notice for defamation, making them ‘liable to pay Rs100 million’ for causing damage to her reputation.

On Friday, a number of famed showbiz personalities including Fahad Mustafa, Nadeem Baig, Sadia Faisal among others lend their support to Sana in the controversy.

The leading actor and ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host – Fahad Mustafa tweeted: “I have worked with Sana Javed on various projects and she’s been a part of my show for the last 2 years & in these times I’ve found her extremely professional and humble not just with me but with my team too.”

Wish you luck 👍 pic.twitter.com/4kRyrqytEI — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) March 11, 2022

On the other hand, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ director Nadeem Baig posted a selfie with the celeb, and mentioned his ‘great experience’ with Sana in serials ‘Pyarey Afzal’ and ‘Ruswai’, adding that he found the actor ‘completely professional’ while wishing to work with her again soon.

Sharing a two-picture gallery on her Instagram handle, actor Sadia Faisal addressed Sana: “I had the best time working with you ❤️”.

