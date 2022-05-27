Friday, May 27, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Haqeeqi Azadi March: Showbiz celebs join PTI protestors at D-Chowk

test

Several celebrities of Pakistan’s Showbiz industry including Mariyam Nafees, Mishi Khan, and Osman Khalid Butt joined PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on Wednesday.

Mariyam Nafees

Actor Mariyam Nafees along with husband Amaan Ahmed and parents attended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Islamabad. The actor-filmmaker couple shared multiple pictures and videos from the same on the photo and video sharing application.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaan Ahmed (@iamthamaan)

Osman Khalid Butt

Film and TV A-lister Osman Khalid Butt, who was also in attendance with PTI protestors, turned to his Twitter handle to share ‘Scenes from the jalsa‘.

Haroon Shahid

Actor Haroon Shahid couldn’t fly to Islamabad for the long march, but made sure to show his support for PTI. He joined the protestors for the sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi.

Following the protest, Shahid shared the after-effects of tear-gas shelling on the crowd.

Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas also shared a short clip on his Instagram stories from ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’. “See you at D.Chowk,” read the text on it.

haqeeqi azadi march

Mishi Khan

Former actor Mishi Khan joined the march with her family. She shared a series of videos on the micro-blogging site, condemning the ‘criminal’ behavior with women and children in the crowd.

Rohail Hyatt

Musician Rohail Hyatt witnessed the crowd of PTI supporters at D-Chowk as well. Sharing glimpses on the social platform, he applauded the spirit shown by the ‘peaceful protestors’ despite being brutally attacked with tear gas.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.