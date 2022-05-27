Haqeeqi Azadi March: Showbiz celebs join PTI protestors at D-Chowk

Several celebrities of Pakistan’s Showbiz industry including Mariyam Nafees, Mishi Khan, and Osman Khalid Butt joined PTI ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on Wednesday.

Mariyam Nafees

Actor Mariyam Nafees along with husband Amaan Ahmed and parents attended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Islamabad. The actor-filmmaker couple shared multiple pictures and videos from the same on the photo and video sharing application.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس امان (@mariyam.nafees)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaan Ahmed (@iamthamaan)

Osman Khalid Butt

Film and TV A-lister Osman Khalid Butt, who was also in attendance with PTI protestors, turned to his Twitter handle to share ‘Scenes from the jalsa‘.

The shelling was intense – you can see the after-effects in the air.

We were also told the small fires on the sides of the road were to counter the tear gas. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 25, 2022

Haroon Shahid

Actor Haroon Shahid couldn’t fly to Islamabad for the long march, but made sure to show his support for PTI. He joined the protestors for the sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi.

As we played hide and seek with the police during shelling today, I entered into an alley where there was one guy standing outside his house with a water hose sprinkling water over all the protesters. Confirm Janati hai ♥️🇵🇰♥️💦💦💦 #AzadiMarchPTI — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) May 25, 2022

Following the protest, Shahid shared the after-effects of tear-gas shelling on the crowd.

Round two!! Karachi NUMAISH has been sealed by tankers again but we’re holding strong. #Karachi pic.twitter.com/mcS3Zy96sF — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) May 25, 2022

This tear gas has taken its toll on me. Struggled running today, been feeling drowsy all day and there’s a slight headache that comes and goes. Should feel better in a day or two. Anyone else having any post tear gas issues? — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) May 26, 2022

Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas also shared a short clip on his Instagram stories from ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’. “See you at D.Chowk,” read the text on it.

Mishi Khan

Former actor Mishi Khan joined the march with her family. She shared a series of videos on the micro-blogging site, condemning the ‘criminal’ behavior with women and children in the crowd.

D-Chowk right now is being shelled heavily with tear gas but Alhumdullilah people are there without any fear. Jazba is commendable Mashallah . Reham khan are you listening.👍😂 pic.twitter.com/tvhM3msFkm — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) May 25, 2022

Extreme shelling & tear gas being used on the people. It’s criminal to use undue force & torture on peaceful March with women & children. It’s our fundamental right as citizens of Pakistan . Ufff it’s terrible. Sharam karo yazeedo pic.twitter.com/qVVj4MRZJ7 — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) May 25, 2022

Rohail Hyatt

Musician Rohail Hyatt witnessed the crowd of PTI supporters at D-Chowk as well. Sharing glimpses on the social platform, he applauded the spirit shown by the ‘peaceful protestors’ despite being brutally attacked with tear gas.

The spirit I’m witnessing can’t be broken by tear-gas, bullets or intimidation. IK expected to arrive soon.. good to be standing with the will of the awam. pic.twitter.com/uxMrrnyRDb — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) May 25, 2022

Peaceful people, shared brotherhood and showing amazing respect for women. This is the awam that are being called criminals and being fired at.. #DChowk #salutetomarchers pic.twitter.com/zE3GsSfa8k — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) May 25, 2022

