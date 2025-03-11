Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao ‘settle’ debate around ‘Stree 2’ credit

‘Stree 2,’ starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, became a blockbuster in the Indian box office soon after its release.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the 2024 title became Bollywood’s biggest hit film of the year and India’s second highest-grossing film of 2024.

‘Stree 2’ became the only Hindi-language film to ever cross the INR600 crores mark, inaugurating a new club at the Indian Box Office.

However, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s fans got involved in a social media war over the film’s credit.

Some claimed that the film belonged to Rajkummar Rao whereas others believed it was the Bollywood actress’s film.

Several Indian media outlets also speculated on a rift between the ‘Stree 2’ costars.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have now put all those rumours to rest with a hilarious video in which they reached an agreement over who should get the credit for the Bollywood blockbuster.

The viral clip shows Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao joined by director Amar Kaushik as well as their co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana on a roundtable.

In the video, Abhishek begins to call the film his, followed by Shraddha laughing and claiming that ‘Stree 2’ belongs to her.

Rao then states that audiences know it is his film as Aparshakti warns them, “Baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi.”

In the end, the cast of the film acknowledges that ‘Stree 2’ is the audience’s film, and it belongs to the viewers who made it a hit.

Notably, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by Amar Kaushik, sees Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the title.