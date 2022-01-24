Shraddha Kapoor turns officiator for makeup artist’s wedding

Actor, Shraddha Kapoor who turned bridesmaid for her makeup artist and officiated her wedding, said “thank you for this honour”.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor turned officiator and bridesmaid for her makeup artist Shraddha Naik who tied the knot with Richie D’souza earlier this month. Naik took to photo and video sharing site Instagram over the past weekend to thank the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor and mark the growth of their friendship over 12 years.

The celebrity makeup artist shared a slideshow from her wedding where the actor can be seen in a minimalist lavender gown, the color theme for bridesmaid, while her hair kept loose, as she cheered for the bride and groom after the vows. “From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding ♥️ We’ve come a long way!”, Naik penned in the caption.

“Thank You for officiating our wedding 💫 It meant the world to me & Richie!”, the caption further read. “Thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid.”, the ‘Chhichhore’ actor responded with a comment mentioning that their love is beyond words.

Furthermore, the actor was spotted with her girls’ gang and bride in a number of clicks from the day.

On the work front, Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, while she also has ‘Chaalbaaz In London’ in the pipeline, a reboot of a similarly titled 1989 movie.

