Shraddha murder: Men with swords attack police van carrying accused Aftab

New Delhi: A police van carrying Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his wife Shraddha Walker, was attacked by a group of people with swords outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi’s Rohini area, Indian media reported.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the Rohini police said.

In videos of the purported incident circulating on social media, police personnel could be seen pulling out his service revolver to disperse the attackers carrying swords.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said, “Two persons have been detained for questioning.”

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at various places in Delhi over several days, the police said.

On November 22, Aftab Poonawala was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days

