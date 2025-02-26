web analytics
Shreya Ghoshal admits she is ’embarrassed’ by THIS hit song

Eminent playback singer Shreya Ghoshal confessed she is ’embarrassed’ of her hit song ‘Chikni Chameli’, featuring Bollywood A-lister Katrina Kaif.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her recent interview with YouTuber Lily Singh, Shreya Ghoshal admitted that she feels embarrassed about her ‘raunchy’ song ‘Chikni Chameli’ due to its ‘objectifying’ lyrics about women.

Ghoshal drew comparisons between female perspectives in the Bollywood songs written by men and women lyricists and confessed that she has a ‘handful of songs that could be considered borderline raunchy’, including Katrina Kaif’s hit item number from ‘Agneepath’.

“There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified or objectifying women in general,” she said. “The reason I’ve become more conscious of this over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They’re just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, ‘Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?’ and I feel very embarrassed.”

“A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics – it doesn’t sound good,” the singer maintained.

“Talking about being sexy or sensuous isn’t wrong, but the way it’s written matters. If a woman had written it, she would have done so in a more graceful manner. It’s all about perspective,” she believed.

“In our society, especially in India, it’s important to set certain benchmarks. Films and music have a huge impact on people’s lives, and any blockbuster song or film becomes part of history,” Ghoshal concluded saying she ‘doesn’t want to be part of that kind of history’.

