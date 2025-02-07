Shreyas Iyer shares ‘funny story’ about how he replaced Kohli in first ODI

India batter Shreyas Iyer played a significant role in his team’s victory in the first IND vs ENG ODI in Nagpur on Thursday.

The batter smashed a fiery 36-ball 59 in Nagpur to help India defeat England by four wickets to go up 1-0 in the series.

However, Shreyas Iyer was not a part of the initial Playing XI and was told about his inclusion in the team at the last minute after star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the game due to a swollen right knee.

Reports had earlier said that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed his ODI debut to replace the former India captain, however, it has now been revealed that the left-handed batter was part of India’s original line-up for the first IND vs ENG match.

Shreyas Iyer confirmed that he received a call from captain Rohit Sharma late-night about the decision to include him in the Playing XI to replace Virat Kohli.

“So, funny story. I was watching a movie last night, I thought I could extend my night, but then I got a call from skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then [I] hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straightaway,” he said following the game.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s addition forced India to change the batting order, as they broke up their regular opening partnership of Rohit and Shubman Gill.

Vice-captain Gill moved down to No. 3 while Shreyas Iyer played at No. 4 in the first IND vs ENG ODI in Nagpur.

It is to be noted here that India will participate in the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025 after the conclusion of the IND vs ENG ODI series.

The side will begin their campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.