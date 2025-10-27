Shreyas Iyer in ICU after life-threatening injury

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been taken to a local hospital following a life-threatening injury during the third ODI against Australia.

According to BCCI, the batter hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad after the conclusion of the ODI series.

Iyar was admitted to a hospital after his condition worsened.

Medical tests revealed internal bleeding, prompting doctors to move Iyer to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The report added that the situation could have been life-threatening had it not been addressed immediately.

His vitals had begun fluctuating in the dressing room following the injury.

“Shreyas has been in the ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as doctors wanted to prevent infection due to the bleeding.”

“The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon.”

Iyer is expected to remain in hospital for at least a week before being cleared to fly back to India, depending on his recovery.