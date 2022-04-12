Shrimp cleans scuba diver’s teeth; video goes viral

A video of a shrimp cleaning a scuba diver’s teeth with its antennae and legs underwater is viral across social media outlets.

Amazing Nature account shared the viral video for the viewers on the micro-blogging application Twitter.

“Need teeth clean contact me,” the caption read.

The swimmer filmed the shrimp entering his open at a coral reef. It removed the food particles and used its legs to clean the gums. He remained still and calm as it was completing its work.

Need Teeth Clean Contact me pic.twitter.com/7GSJdQjHjx — Amazing Nature (@AmazingNature00) April 8, 2022

The video got millions of views and took netizens by surprise. They came up with all sorts of comments.

shrimp be like, sir u are not flossing daily. — fhools {313}《TYR》 (@og_fhools) April 8, 2022

He found the shrimp from finding Nemo😅 — lentini luis (@mister__doktor) April 11, 2022

Shrimps are one of the most common sea creatures which are spotted underwater. Encyclopaedia Britannica stated that lobsters, prawns and crayfish are among its close relatives.

They have a semitransparent body that is flat from side to side. It has a flexible abdomen terminating in a fanlike tail. The sea creature has modified appendages for swimming and long antennae.

Shrimps are in shallow as well as deep waters. It is seen in freshwater lakes and streams also. It is used in many seafood dishes as well.

