Shrimp fishing season begins in Oman

The shrimp fishing season has officially commenced in several coastal villages across the South Al Sharqiyah, Dhofar, and Al Wusta governorates in Oman.

This vital season, lasting until the end of November, plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of Omani fishermen.

According to Salem bin Sultan Al Arimi, Director of the Department of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan, the 2023 shrimp season yielded a total of 2,761 tonnes, with Al Wusta Governorate leading at 2,024 tonnes, followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 717 tonnes.

Oman’s shrimp exports in 2023 reached 2,680 tonnes, valued at OMR6.6 million. In comparison, the 2022 season saw a total production of 1,721 tonnes, with the majority caught in Al Wusta Governorate.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources is emphasizing sustainability, urging fishermen to adhere to regulations and avoid prohibited fishing nets.

The price of shrimp in Oman ranges from OMR2 to 4 per kilogram, depending on market conditions, making it a valuable economic resource for the region.

