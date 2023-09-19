WATCH: Shruti Haasan gets irked by a fan

Indian actor Shruti Haasan lost her calm over a stalking fan who continued to follow her at the Mumbai airport.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Prominent actor and daughter of cinema veterans Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti had an unpleasant fan encounter at an airport in Mumbai, India, earlier this week, as she landed back in the metropolitan from Dubai.

In the viral clip, originally shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Haasan seemed worried at first, however, as the stranger continued to follow her to her vehicle and tried to come close, the actor got angry and called him off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

She even tried to avoid the situation and walked in a different direction after asking shutterbugs about the man, but he persistently followed her and tried to come close, when Haasan stepped back. With a visibly irritated face, she told him, “I don’t know who you are, sir!”

According to the details, the ‘Luck’ star was returning from Dubai after attending the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which were held earlier this week, when the annoying fan encounter took place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the action flick ‘Waltair Veerayya’ with the veteran superstar Chiranjeevi. Next, she has ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas and the English film ‘The Eye’ in the pipeline.

Shruti Haasan goes unfiltered with series of bad selfies: See pics