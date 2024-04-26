Shruti Haasan breaks up with long-term boyfriend

Indian film actor Shruti Haasan is single once again, as the celebrity has parted ways with her long-term boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.

After the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed all their pictures from the social site, fuelling breakup rumours, it has now been confirmed by an Indian entertainment outlet that actor Shruti Haasan, elder daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has indeed broken up with her boyfriend, doodle artist Santanu Hazarika.

“They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably,” an insider told the publication, confirming that the two have been living apart for over a month now.

When reached out for a comment, the ‘Luck’ actor refused to talk about her personal life and requested media for privacy.

Notably, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika, a Mumbai-based visual artist and doodler hailing from the Assam region of India, had been in a relationship since 2020, after the latter slid into her DMs and they started talking.

Following the Instagram exchange of her poems and his elaborate artwork in return, the former couple moved in together in 2021, giving rise to conjecture about the marriage plans, which were repeatedly dismissed by Haasan.

