Shubman Gill furiously argues with umpire over ‘controversial’ decision

A controversy unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad when Shubman Gill was given run out on a very tight call.

Shubman Gill took charge after Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to field first, scoring 87 runs with his opening partner Sai Sudharsan inside overs before the latter was removed.

Shubman Gill; however, continued display of aggressive batting along with Jos Buttler as they added 62 runs for the second wicket.

The controversy unfolded Jos Buttler gently pushed a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari toward the leg side and called for a swift run.

Harshal Patel delivered a crisp throw to the keeper’s end after reacting quickly at short fine leg. Gill rushed in as Heinrich Klaasen tried to reroute the ball onto the stumps. After the ball touched Klaasen’s glove and then struck the stumps, a thorough review was conducted.

Read More: Virat Kohli clarifies reaction to actress Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo

TV umpire Michael Gough painstakingly examined every picture, debating whether the glove or the ball had dislodged the bails as the ball’s changed trajectory.

Following consideration, the large screen confirmed “OUT,” terminating Shubman Gill’s innings and Gujrat Titans dependence on their star opener.

Visibly frustrated, Gill expressed his displeasure with the umpires while walking off the field.

Before the controversial runout, Shubman Gill scored 76 off 38 deliveries. Gujrat Titans eventually went to score 224 and win the match by 38 runs.