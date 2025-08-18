Gill, Siraj likely to miss Asia Cup 2025: report

The India cricket board is reportedly considering leaving out Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj from the squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Indian selectors will convene a meeting on August 19 to finalise the squad for the continental tournament.

As per the publication, India Test captain Shubman Gill might be left out of the squad to not disturb the current opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the T20Is.

Despite room for a third opener in the India squad, the Indian cricket board selectors might pick Yashasvi Jaiswal over the star batter.

Other batters in contention for the Asia Cup 2025 include Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar.

Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma has reportedly been eyed for second wicketkeeper’s spot.

Speculation about Shubman Gill’s place in the India squad for the tournament comes just weeks after his exceptional outing with the bat in the five-match Test series against England.

Another notable exclusion from the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 might be pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Uncertainty about his place in the squad began after reports emerged that senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah confirmed his availability for the continental tournament.

The bowling lineup is expected to be completed with the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh and either of Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana or both.

While Mohammed Siraj might find it difficult to find a place in the squad, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to fill in the spot of the other pacer.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board selectors are reportedly not considering veteran pacer Mohammed Shami who last played a T20I for India in the England series earlier this year.