Shubman Gill responds to question about marriage plans

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was left surprised by a question regarding his marriage plans ahead of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025.

While speculations about the private life of Gill continue to swirl around, he faced an awkward moment when commentator Danny Morrison playfully teased him about his marriage plans at the toss for GT vs KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The GT captain was talking to Morrison after KKR won the toss and opted to field first in the 39th match of the IPL 2025.

“You’re looking good, wedding bells around the corner? Getting married soon?” Morrison asked Shubman Gill.

Responding to the question, the GT captain looked slightly awkward before saying, “No, nothing like that.”

It is worth noting here that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar sparked dating rumours when she was spotted cheering for him during India’s ODI World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh in Pune.

Later, the two were spotted together at an event, leading fans to speculate that they were in a relationship.

Read more: Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar together at Kumbh? Reality behind viral pictures

However, they have never publicly responded to reports of their linkup.

Meanwhile, GT top the IPL 2025 points table, with five wins from seven matches and defending champions KKR are at seventh position with three wins and four losses in seven games.