Shubman Gill addresses Rohit’s retirement reports ahead of CT final

India vice-captain Shubman Gill has addressed reports about Rohit Sharma’s retirement ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Following his retirement from T20Is after the T20 World Cup 2024, several speculated that the right-handed batter might call time on his career after the Champions Trophy 2025.

The speculations intensified after Rohit Sharma stood down from the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His vice in the ODI team, Shubman Gill has now broken his silence over the reports about the former’s retirement from international cricket.

In a chat ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the India vice-captain said that the whole team, including the captain, was focused on the ultimate game of the tournament.

“All our discussions have been about winning the final and the title. The team and I have not been told anything about this decision,” Gill said when asked about Rohit Sharma’s retirement plans.

The opening batter said that the India captain would not be thinking about his retirement at the moment, instead he will turn his attention towards the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

“Rohit Bhai would not be thinking about it at the moment. I think once the match ends tomorrow, he will make a decision. There is no talk about it within the setup,” Shubman Gill added.

It is to be noted here that India are set to face New Zealand in the final of the tournament on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai.

Last month, reports emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India was mulling appointing a new Test captain, with Jasprit Bumrah being the likely successor to Rohit Sharma.

As per Indian media reports, Sharma is unlikely to be considered for Tests anymore, and Bumrah, who is the Test vice-captain, will take over as the leader from the England tour in June-July this year.