Shubman Gill opens up on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

India cricketer Shubman Gill opened up on the rumours of him seeing Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan Pataudi.

It is pertinent to mention that a video of Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, having dinner in a restaurant in Mumbai city of India went viral. It sparked rumours of them being a celebrity couple.

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the🥲#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

The cricketer appeared on a Punjabi chat show where he addressed the rumours.

When host Sonam Bajwa asked who is his favourite Bollywood actor in the show, he did not think twice in taking her name.

Shubman Gill, replying to a question about him dating the Bollywood actor, said ‘maybe’ before blushing and laughing. He added, “maybe means both yes and no.”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in an untitled project of director Laxman Utekar. She will be seen in Gaslight which stars “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” and “Mirzapur” actor Vikrant Massey.

Shubman Gill has represented India in 23 international fixtures across two formats (Test and ODI). He has amassed 1158 runs with a century and seven fifties to his name.

He bats an average of 30.47 in the five-day format at a strike rate of 57.32. His ODI average is 57.90 at a strike rate of 102.65.

