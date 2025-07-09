KP govt increases police martyrs’ compensation package

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the compensation amount for families of personnel of policemen martyred in the line of duty under the Shuhada Package, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the package for the heirs of martyred police personnel has been increased by Rs 1 million each.

The revised package for a martyred constable or head constable is now Rs 11 million, while the heirs of a martyred DSP or ASP will receive Rs 16 million.

The package for martyred Senior Superintendent of Police Superintendent of Police, or AIGs has been raised to Rs 21 million, and for a martyred DIGP or IGP, it will be Rs 23 million.

Additionally, under the Shuhada Package, the department has announced that plots will be allocated to the heirs of police martyrs: a 5-marla plot for a constable’s family, a 7-marla plot for the heirs of a martyred ASI or SI, a 10-marla plot for DSP or ASP martyrs’ families, and a one-kanal plot for the heirs of martyred SSPs or senior officers.