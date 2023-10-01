Shutter down strike across Balochistan against Mastung incident

QUETTA: A shutter down strike is being observed on Sunday across Balochistan against the Mastung tragedy.

At least 55 people including a cop died and 100 others sustained injuries when a suicide bomber targeted an Eid-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) procession in the remote district of Mastung, Balochistan.

All markets and trade centres are closed in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Kalat and other cities and towns of Balochistan. Rallies are being taken out to condemn the attack and offer Fateha for the victims.

Read more: Mianwali: Two terrorists killed, cop martyred in attack on police

On Saturday, the Ittehad gave call for a shutter down strike across the province on October 1 and demanded that the mastermind of the Mustang tragedy be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 55 people were killed while more than 100 were wounded in a blast that took place in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday.

A social media account allegedly associated with Indian spy agency ‘RAW’ claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that occurred during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Mastung, Balochistan.