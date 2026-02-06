Saudi Arabia announces to launch shuttle service in Madina for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of a shuttle bus service in Madinah city ahead of the holy month of Ramazan, aimed at easing the movement of worshippers and visitors.

The Madinah Region Development Authority has stated that the shuttle bus service will operate at various stations during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate the movement of worshipers and visitors to and from the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi) and Quba Mosque.

Officials said the initiative is intended to reduce traffic congestion around major places of worship during Ramazan. The shuttle service is also designed to provide an organised and reliable transport option, ensuring the comfort and safety of worshippers.