What’s actually happening between Sia and Harry Jowsey? Truth revealed!

The truth of the romantic relationship between Grammy-nominated Australian singer Sia and much-younger reality TV star, Harry Jowsey, has been laid bare.

For the unversed, Grammy and Billboard-nominee Sia, 49, sparked dating buzz with reality TV star Harry Jowsey, of ‘Heartbreak Island Australia’ and Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ fame, 28, over the weekend, when the two were spotted holding hands after dinner at the Ca Del Sole restaurant in Los Angeles.

However, the sources close to the celebrities have now clarified that the two are ‘just friends’.

“Harry and Sia are just friends who bonded over both being from Australia and are just being supportive friends of one another,” an insider told a foreign publication, admitting Jowsey and the ‘Cheap Thrills’ hitmaker have ‘some playful and flirtatious energy between them’.

The tipster shared that the singer has a ‘little crush’ on the reality TV star, but they ‘aren’t dating’, and it all remains ‘lighthearted’ from his side.

“She thinks he’s funny and good-looking. They enjoy joking around with each other, but it’s not anything serious,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Sia has recently filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernad, whom she secretly married in 2022, and shares a one-year-old child.

She was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders from 2014 to 2016.

