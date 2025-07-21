Sia sparks dating rumours with 21-year-younger reality TV star

Grammy-nominated Australian singer Sia has sparked dating buzz with much-younger reality TV star, Harry Jowsey, just months after filing for divorce from her second husband.

Grammy and Billboard-nominee Sia, 49, has captured the attention with her Los Angeles outing featuring reality TV star Harry Jowsey, of ‘Heartbreak Island Australia’ fame, 28, who also participated in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ season 1.

As spotted by foreign media, the ‘Cheap Thrills’ hitmaker, who parted ways with her second husband earlier this year, was all smiles as she held hands with Jowsey after dinner at the Ca Del Sole restaurant of Los Angeles on Saturday.

While the rumoured couple didn’t shy away from the attention they garnered flaunting affection for each other, reps for both Sia and Jowsey refused to comment further on the matter.

It is worth noting here that Sia, who first married documentary filmmaker Erik Anders at her California home in 2014, parted ways and got divorced from him two years later.

She secretly married Dan Bernad in December 2022, but their wedding ceremony was held in Portofino, Italy, the following May. The couple welcomed their only child last March and filed for divorce earlier this year.

Moreover, Sia is also a mother to two adopted boys and a grandmother of twins, whom her then 19-year-old son fathered in 2020.

