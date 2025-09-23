FIA activates state-of-the-art immigration control system at Sialkot airport

In a major step to curb illegal travel abroad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made a state-of-the-art immigration technology system operational at Sialkot International Airport.

According to details, the FIA Immigration has launched a fully equipped Second-Line Immigration Control Office at the airport.

An FIA spokesperson said the office has been established with the support of ICMPD and the Embassy of Denmark.

It is equipped with advanced forensic and IT tools that will allow thorough examination of forged passports, visas, and suspicious documents.

Officials stated that this modern technology will play a crucial role in preventing human smuggling and illegal immigration, while document screening has been upgraded to meet international standards.

Read more: Sialkot airport reopens for flights after temporary suspension

It is worth noting that similar Second-Line Immigration Control Offices have already been set up at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar airports.

The spokesperson added that the establishment of this modern facility in Sialkot reflects strong cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.