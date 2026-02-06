Sialkot Stallionz announce new signings for PSL 11

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) new franchise Sialkot Stallionz has revealed their four signed players including all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, ahead of the league’s historic auction, scheduled for February 11.

The new outfit Stallionz has selected four players — Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum), Salman Mirza (Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal (Gold), and Saad Masood (Emerging).

The announcement was made via Stallionz’s social media handles.

“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫. Welcome Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood to the Stallionz,” the caption of the post read.

Nawaz was signed in the Platinum category for a salary of PKR 61.6 million, while Salman, who was picked in the Diamond category, secured a deal worth PKR 39.2 million.

Daniyal was acquired in the Gold category for PKR 22.4 million, whereas Saad, selected from the Emerging category, will earn PKR 8.4 million.

For the forthcoming auction, franchises have been allocated a total purse of PKR 450 million. Stallionz have already spent PKR 131.6 million on their retained players.

Earlier, the outfit also roped in Australian ace batter Steve Smith as a direct signing for PSL 11. Notably, Smith has never appeared in the PSL.

Besides, Smith Stallionz had earlier appointed former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine as their head coach.

Paine, who hung up his boots from professional cricket in March 2023, represented Australia in 35 Tests, the same number of ODIs, and 12 T20Is.

Among his 35 Tests, 23 of them came as captain after taking the reins of the team following the Sandpaper Gate.

The development came just weeks after Sialkot Stallionz were officially introduced as one of the two new franchises in the PSL.

The team’s ownership rights were acquired by OZ Developers, owned by Hamza Majeed and Kamil Khan, during the historic PSL 2026 auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8.

OZ Developers sealed the deal with a record bid of Rs 1.85 billion, making it the most expensive franchise purchase in PSL history.

The eighth team, PSL 11, is set to start on March 26 across five venues in the country.