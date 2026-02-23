Sialkot's Kamil Khan steps aside from PSL franchise ownership

Sialkot Stallionz, one of the newest franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), are facing fresh uncertainty after senior leadership figure Kamil Khan announced his departure, amid continuing ownership and financial changes surrounding the team.

In a statement shared on social media, Khan said he had joined the Stallionz’ leadership “out of deep love for Pakistan cricket”, taking responsibility for cricketing operations during the franchise’s formative phase. He highlighted early progress, including the signing of Steve Smith, the appointment of Tim Paine in a key role, and a commercial partnership with New Balance.

However, Khan said he decided to step away following internal management decisions, adding that the choice had been made earlier but was delayed to ensure the franchise was “in safe hands”.

“As a result, my journey with the Stallionz now comes to an end,” Khan said, wishing those involved well.

His exit comes at a time of wider instability at Sialkot Stallionz. Sources say a new party has agreed to purchase more than 90% of the franchise’s shares, effectively ending administrative control by the Australia-based OZ Group, which has struggled to meet its financial obligations.

The group bought the franchise for Rs1.85 billion.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has confirmed that he is no longer serving as franchise president.

Akram said no formal agreement was signed and discussions were limited to phone calls, despite his video message being played at an earlier press conference.