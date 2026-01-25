44 Siberian migratory birds recovered in Punjab

Lahore: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department on Sunday recovered 44 rare Siberian migratory birds from the possession of a group involved in the illegal smuggling of protected wildlife for meat.

Acting on a tip-off, wildlife officials conducted a raid and rescued 44 bar-headed geese, a protected species that migrates from Siberia to the region during winter.

According to the department, all the recovered birds were found to be in good health. Officials said the rescued bar-headed geese will be released into the wild on Monday at Kala Chitta National Park, where they will be allowed to return to their natural habitat.

Two suspects involved in the illegal trade have been booked under the Punjab Wildlife Act, under which the smuggling of animals and birds is a non-bailable offence.

The Punjab government appreciated the citizen who provided timely information leading to the recovery, while Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz commended the Forest and Wildlife Department teams for their successful operation.