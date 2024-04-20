Siblings found dead in house, mother in unconscious state

NEW DELHI: A nine-year-old girl and her teenage brother were found dead while their mother was recovered in unconscious condition from inside their residence in mysterious circumstances in India’s capital New Delhi on Saturday, local police confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DSP) Delhi East Apoorva Gupta said that the kids father has been missing. The Delhi police said that they received a call at 2 pm and were informed that a resident of Shashi Garden in Pandav Nagar named Shyam, 42, had been missing and his house is locked since Friday.

The DSP said that the police reacted promptly and reached the spot. DSP Apoorva Gupta said that the police opened the locked door only to find a nine-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother dead in one room with their mother unconscious in another room.

The woman was immediately shifted to a hospital in a critical condition. The police officer said that the owner of the house is still missing.

DSP Apoorva Gupta said that the crime branch team had been called while cause of the deaths are still unknown. The Delhi police said that further investigation and search of the missing father are underway.