SIC approaches ECP for reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

The Sunni Alliance Council (SIC) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan for the allocation of reserve seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The written application was filed with the ECP Punjab chapter on Thursday.

According to details, after joining of over 100 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent MPAs-elect, the Sunny Ittehad Council has sought allocation of reserve seats from the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Punjab Assembly.

The petition states that 107 independent members of the Punjab Assembly have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council، therefore, reserve seats should be allotted to the party.

Earlier, the Sunni Ittehad Council filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for reserved seats.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that party-backed independent candidates — who emerged victorious in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the 2024 general elections — would join Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as part of their parliamentary strategy.

The candidate’s national and provincial assembly lawmakers have started submitting affidavits, officially announcing their affiliation with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in line with the party’s decision.