28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 22, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

SIC approaches ECP for reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Sunni Alliance Council (SIC) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan for the allocation of reserve seats in the Punjab Assembly.

The written application was filed with the ECP Punjab chapter on Thursday.

According to details, after joining of over 100 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent MPAs-elect, the Sunny Ittehad Council has sought allocation of reserve seats from the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Punjab Assembly.

The petition states that 107 independent members of the Punjab Assembly have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council، therefore, reserve seats should be allotted to the party.

Read more: ECP to decide on SIC reserved NA seats today

Earlier, the Sunni Ittehad Council filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for reserved seats.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that party-backed independent candidates — who emerged victorious in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the 2024 general elections — would join Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) as part of their parliamentary strategy.

The candidate’s national and provincial assembly lawmakers have started submitting affidavits, officially announcing their affiliation with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in line with the party’s decision.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.