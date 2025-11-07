SIC chief Hamid Raza sent to jail to serve 10-year sentence in May 9 case

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Friday ordered Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Mohammad Hamid Raza to be sent to jail to serve his 10-year prison sentence in May 9 case.

Raza had been convicted on July 31 along with several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case registered in Faisalabad.

According to his brother and acting SIC chief, Sahibzada Hassan Raza, Hamid was detained by Islamabad police a day earlier while travelling from Peshawar to Faisalabad to surrender before the court.

He was subsequently produced before the ATC, which directed that he be sent to jail to serve his sentence. He has been shifted to the Central Jail Faisalabad.

During the hearing, several PTI leaders and workers were present in the court.

A post on Hamid Raza’s official X account also cited his brother as saying that Islamabad police had intercepted and detained him on his way to Faisalabad.

Earlier in September, Hamid Raza tendered his resignation from the post of secretary information of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan(TTAP).

He resigned from the post after a hurriedly called meeting of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Talking about his resignation, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said he stepped down as Secretary of Information in accordance with party instructions.

He further said that they stood with the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and would continue to stand by him.

The decision has been informed to the spokesperson of the TTAP, Akhunzada Hussain.