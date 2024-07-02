SIC chief softens tone on alliance with JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman

FAISALABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday said he was willing to ‘sit together’ with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and joining hands against the government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the SIC lawmaker stated that he is willing to ‘sit together’ with Fazlur Rehman due to PTI founder Imran Khan’s stance.

However, he added, the decision to form a political alliance with JUI-F will be made by Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

It is pertinent to mention here that SIC chief Hamid Raza had previously stated that an alliance with JUI-F was not possible.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalised a five-member committee, led by its Chairman Gohar Ali Khan to hold talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) with a view to form a broader opposition alliance.

The team comprised PTI chief Gohar, party spokesperson Raoof Hassan, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz and former speaker Asad Qaiser.

In April, the PTI had formed a six-party opposition alliance in a bid to give tough time to the government.

Today, Hamid Raza also criticised the Punjab government’s performance, calling it “worst” and accused the government of imposing “cruel taxes” on the people. He also alleged that the government’s incompetence has led to the economic crisis.

Furthermore, he claimed that government-backed hoarders have conspired to create a wheat crisis in the country.