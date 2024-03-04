SIC decides to submit requisition for Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Monday decided to requisite Punjab Assembly’s session, ARY News reported.

The PTI-backed SIC is expected to submit its requisition for the provincial legislature session at assembly’s secretariat today.

Chief Whip of the Sunni Ittehad Council in Punjab Assembly will submit requisition for the session.

The SIC has stated that the opposition party calling the assembly’s session to invite the government’s attention towards public issues.

The SIC also wants debate in the assembly over the law and order and price hike situation in the province.

Punjab Assembly in its previous session elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz nominee Maryam Nawaz, as the first female chief minister of Punjab amid a boycott of proceedings by the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council.

The PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz won the elections with 220 votes.

Her opponent, SIC candidate Rana Aftab Ahmad, received zero votes due to the boycott by the party.