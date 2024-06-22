SIC lawmaker’s ‘foul’ remarks create chaos in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Saturday once again witnessed a ruckus as lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) protested against a Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member for ‘using’ inappropriate language against the females, ARY News reported.

The discussion on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is underway in the National Assembly. Taking part in the discussion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, who later joined the SIC along with other MNAs, allegedly used inappropriate language against the female lawmakers belonging to the PML-N.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa, who was chairing the session, turned off Sanaullah Masti Khel’s microphone but his remarks already caused an uproar in the National Assembly.

Later, the PML-N female lawmakers reached the Speaker’s chamber and demanded Sanaullah Masti Khel’s suspension.

The PML-N’s members also chanted slogans against the SIC lawmaker. The sources said the National Assembly Secretariat decided to suspend Sanaullah Masti Khel for a few days and a notification in this regard would be issued.

In a similar incident last, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) Tariq Bashir Cheema ‘used’ abusive language against PTI leader Zartaj Gul.

During his address to the assembly, PML-Q MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema was interrupted by Zartaj Gul, who referenced the Bahawalpur incident.

Following his speech, Cheema approached Zartaj Gul’s seat, leading to a tense exchange allegedly involving verbal insults, which incited members of the SIC to stage a protest against the incident.

As per the received details, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry have apologized to the SIC members, while the SIC demanded the registration of an FIR against the PML-Q member.