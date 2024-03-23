SIC session to devise strategy for Punjab Senate election

LAHORE: Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members of Punjab Assembly will hold a meeting today to devise strategy for the Senate election, ARY News reported.

SIC members will meet at the residence of Latif Khosa here to discuss the election of the upper house scheduled on April 02.

Leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Khan Bhachar and Latif Khosa will preside over the SIC meeting.

The session will lay down strategy with regard to the Senate election.

The meeting will consult over formation of groups for voting in the Senate election.

Overall 12 Senate seats are at stake including seven general, two reserved for women, two for technocrats and one reserved for minorities.

The nomination papers of 21 candidates were accepted.

The nomination papers of 12 candidates were accepted for the seven general seats after scrutiny. The candidates are: Walid Iqbal, Shahzad Waseem, Muhammad Tallal Badar, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahad Khan Cheema, Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Musadik Masood Malik, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

For the two technocrat seats, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Mustafa Ramday, Yasmin Rashid, and Musadik Masood Malik’s nomination papers were accepted.

Faiza Ahmad, Anusha Rehman, and Bushra Anjum Butt were allowed to contest the two women-reserved seats.

For the one minority seat, the nomination papers of Asif Ashiq and Khalil Tahir were declared valid.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of seven candidates were rejected for the Senate elections.