Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne get engaged at Ozzy’s farewell show

American DJ and keyboard player Sid Wilson proposed to longtime girlfriend Kelly Osbourne at her dad Ozzy’s final show in England.

Kelly shared the heartwarming video of the DJ getting down on one knee during Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show in Birmingham.

In the clip, Sid Wilson is seen holding his partner’s hand and saying, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.”

At that time, Ozzy Osbourne jokingly interjected with: “F–k off, you’re not marrying my daughter,” as the DJ continued his proposal.

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said.

“So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Sid Wilson said as he pulled a ring and got down on one knee.

Kelly Osbourne was taken by surprise with the sudden proposal, and was seen covering her mouth with her hand.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to live performances

However, she accepted his proposal, leading Sid Wilson to put the ring on her finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

As they embraced, their family and friends cheered and clapped in jubilation.

Kelly Osbourne wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, writing: “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

It’s important to mention that Osbourne and Sid Wilson revealed their relationship in February 2022, after having been friends for over twenty years.

At the time, she wrote, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

The engagement came as her father, Ozzy Osbourne, and Black Sabbath’s members, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, performed for the final time in Birmingham.

The performance showed the legendary musician performing from a black winged throne.