Siddhanth Kapoor breaks silence on drug consumption case

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth has opened up on the alleged drug consumption case after getting bail.

Siddhanth Kapoor, who was held by Bengaluru police earlier this week after a raid at a rave party, has been released on bail. As per the reports, the actor denied awareness of drugs during the police inquiry.

“Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that drugs were mixed in his drinks and he didn’t know about it,” reported India-based media outlets quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled.

“He told the police that he had been in Bengaluru many times to attend parties as DJ. This was the fourth time that he went to the hotel from where he was arrested,” reports further suggest. “We have got the guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning,” added the official.

As per the details, mobile phones of all five alleged have been seized by police officials and sent for data retrieval. Moreover, police have also sent notices to the organizers of the rave party and the owner of the luxury hotel, while the event management company has been called for inquiry.

It is pertinent to mention that Kapoor along with five others was detained by Bengaluru Police after a raid at a rave party on Sunday night. All the invitees of the party were subjected to medical tests and those who tested positive were taken into custody.

Police officials had also seized multiple ‘Ecstasy’ pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

Reacting to the reports about his son, Shakti Kapoor said, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

